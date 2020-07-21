All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

2450 TAHOE DRIVE

2450 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Tahoe Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home also includes cable and internet and located in the Bridgewater community. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE have any available units?
2450 TAHOE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE have?
Some of 2450 TAHOE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 TAHOE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2450 TAHOE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 TAHOE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2450 TAHOE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2450 TAHOE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 TAHOE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2450 TAHOE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2450 TAHOE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 TAHOE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 TAHOE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
