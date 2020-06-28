All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2439 Caspian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2439 Caspian Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 12:51 AM

2439 Caspian Drive

2439 Caspian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2439 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops and ample rich, dark cabinetry. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Caspian Drive have any available units?
2439 Caspian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2439 Caspian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Caspian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Caspian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 Caspian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2439 Caspian Drive offer parking?
No, 2439 Caspian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2439 Caspian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Caspian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Caspian Drive have a pool?
No, 2439 Caspian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Caspian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2439 Caspian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Caspian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 Caspian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Caspian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 Caspian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus