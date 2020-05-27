All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2322 Honey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2322 Honey Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:26 AM

2322 Honey Drive

2322 Honey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2322 Honey Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Honey Drive have any available units?
2322 Honey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2322 Honey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Honey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Honey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Honey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Honey Drive offer parking?
No, 2322 Honey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Honey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Honey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Honey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Honey Drive has a pool.
Does 2322 Honey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2322 Honey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Honey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Honey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Honey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Honey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus