All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2222 Caspian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2222 Caspian Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 AM

2222 Caspian Drive

2222 Caspian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

2222 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Caspian Drive have any available units?
2222 Caspian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2222 Caspian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Caspian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Caspian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Caspian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Caspian Drive offer parking?
No, 2222 Caspian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2222 Caspian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Caspian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Caspian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2222 Caspian Drive has a pool.
Does 2222 Caspian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2222 Caspian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Caspian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Caspian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Caspian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Caspian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Retreat at Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus