222 Carpenters Way, #3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning clubhouse

Very charming 2 bedroom 1.15 bathroom townhome located in North Lakeland near US 98 and I-4 close to shopping, restaurants and also easy access to Tampa and Orlando. This two-story home has new elegant wood flooring and ceramic tile in the wet areas. There is an inside laundry room for your convenience. This gated community offers a large pool for the enjoyment of the residents and a clubhouse. Please call today to request a private showing before it is gone!

