222 Carpenters Way, #3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

222 Carpenters Way, #3

222 Carpenters Way · No Longer Available
Location

222 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL 33805
Carpenters Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Very charming 2 bedroom 1.15 bathroom townhome located in North Lakeland near US 98 and I-4 close to shopping, restaurants and also easy access to Tampa and Orlando. This two-story home has new elegant wood flooring and ceramic tile in the wet areas. There is an inside laundry room for your convenience. This gated community offers a large pool for the enjoyment of the residents and a clubhouse. Please call today to request a private showing before it is gone!
Very charming 2 bedroom 1-1/2 bathroom town-home located in North Lakeland near US 98 and I-4 close to shopping, restaurants and also easy access to Tampa and Orlando. This two-story home has elegant wood flooring and ceramic tile in the wet areas. There is an inside laundry room for your convenience. This gated community offers a large pool for the enjoyment of the residents and a clubhouse. Please call today to request a private showing before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

