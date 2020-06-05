Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2210 Brandy Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2210 Brandy Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2210 Brandy Pl
2210 Brandy Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
2210 Brandy Place, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 2/1 bath duplex has inside washer/dryer hookups. Large living room and good size bedrooms. Lawn Care included. Sorry- This owner is requesting no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Brandy Pl have any available units?
2210 Brandy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 2210 Brandy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Brandy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Brandy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 2210 Brandy Pl offer parking?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Brandy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Brandy Pl have a pool?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Brandy Pl have accessible units?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Brandy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Brandy Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Brandy Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedrooms
Lakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with Gyms
Lakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Southwest Lakeland
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus