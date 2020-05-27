All apartments in Lakeland
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West

2052 Bent Tree Loop West · (813) 676-3252
Location

2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL 33813

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West have any available units?
2052 Bent Tree Loop West has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2052 Bent Tree Loop West currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Bent Tree Loop West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Bent Tree Loop West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West is pet friendly.
Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West offer parking?
No, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West does not offer parking.
Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West have a pool?
Yes, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West has a pool.
Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West have accessible units?
No, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 Bent Tree Loop West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2052 Bent Tree Loop West does not have units with air conditioning.
