Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12

1920 East Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Bentley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178

Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College. Features laminate wood floors, new appliances, granite counter top, washer/dryer and a wood deck. No pets. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 non-refundable fee for credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288178
Property Id 288178

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 have any available units?
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 have?
Some of 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 offer parking?
No, 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 does not offer parking.
Does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 have a pool?
No, 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 have accessible units?
No, 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12 has units with dishwashers.
