1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178



Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College. Features laminate wood floors, new appliances, granite counter top, washer/dryer and a wood deck. No pets. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 non-refundable fee for credit and background check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288178

Property Id 288178



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847723)