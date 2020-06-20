1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12

Amenities
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178
Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College. Features laminate wood floors, new appliances, granite counter top, washer/dryer and a wood deck. No pets. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 non-refundable fee for credit and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288178
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5847723)