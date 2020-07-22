Rent Calculator
Last updated March 11 2020 at 4:22 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1444 Montrose Avenue
1444 Montrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1444 Montrose Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33805
Kathleen
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with carport, fenced in back yard and storage shed.
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with carport, fenced in back yard and storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1444 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
1444 Montrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1444 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 1444 Montrose Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1444 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Montrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Montrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Montrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 1444 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1444 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1444 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
