1409 Lotela Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1409 Lotela Avenue

Location

1409 Lotela Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33805
Webster Park North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 Half bath home - Available now - Large, updated 3 bedroom 1 and half bath home available for rent. This property features central A/C and plenty of amenities.

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Joyce a call or text me at 813-203-6787

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5391648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Lotela Avenue have any available units?
1409 Lotela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Lotela Avenue have?
Some of 1409 Lotela Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Lotela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Lotela Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Lotela Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Lotela Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Lotela Avenue offer parking?
No, 1409 Lotela Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Lotela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Lotela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Lotela Avenue have a pool?
No, 1409 Lotela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Lotela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1409 Lotela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Lotela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Lotela Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

