1409 Lotela Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 Half bath home - Available now - Large, updated 3 bedroom 1 and half bath home available for rent. This property features central A/C and plenty of amenities.



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Joyce a call or text me at 813-203-6787



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.



(RLNE5391648)