Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
128 Lake Morton Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 Lake Morton Drive
128 Lake Morton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
128 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Morton Historic District
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
One Bedroom, One Bath apartment for rent - One bedroom, one bath apartment for rent. View of Lake Morton. All kitchen appliances included. Washer and Dryer included in apartment. No Pets allowed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5568717)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive have any available units?
128 Lake Morton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 128 Lake Morton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 Lake Morton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Lake Morton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 Lake Morton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive offer parking?
No, 128 Lake Morton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Lake Morton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive have a pool?
No, 128 Lake Morton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 Lake Morton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Lake Morton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Lake Morton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Lake Morton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
