Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1216 E Myrtle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1216 E Myrtle St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1216 E Myrtle St
1216 East Myrtle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Location
1216 East Myrtle Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Shore Acres
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3/1 HOUSE available for rent immediately! It's located near Lake Parker, US-92, restaurants, shopping, and bus lines! Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 E Myrtle St have any available units?
1216 E Myrtle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 1216 E Myrtle St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 E Myrtle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 E Myrtle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 E Myrtle St is pet friendly.
Does 1216 E Myrtle St offer parking?
Yes, 1216 E Myrtle St offers parking.
Does 1216 E Myrtle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 E Myrtle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 E Myrtle St have a pool?
No, 1216 E Myrtle St does not have a pool.
Does 1216 E Myrtle St have accessible units?
No, 1216 E Myrtle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 E Myrtle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 E Myrtle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 E Myrtle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 E Myrtle St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Retreat at Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with Gyms
Lakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Southwest Lakeland
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus