1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308

Amenities
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5)
Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage. Large master bedroom and bath are handicap accessible and open to the Florida room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and pantry. Community features a fishing pier, tennis court, pool and clubhouse
Once approved with our company an application must be filled out for the HOA. This fee is $90 for each person. Must also set up a meeting with the HOA to go over rules and regulations prior to move in
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in Rental Amount)
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
(RLNE4704017)