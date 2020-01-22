All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308

1130 North Lake Parker Avenue · (863) 333-5161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33805
Lakeside Village Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5)

Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage. Large master bedroom and bath are handicap accessible and open to the Florida room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and pantry. Community features a fishing pier, tennis court, pool and clubhouse

Once approved with our company an application must be filled out for the HOA. This fee is $90 for each person. Must also set up a meeting with the HOA to go over rules and regulations prior to move in

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in Rental Amount)
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE4704017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 have any available units?
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 have?
Some of 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 offer parking?
No, 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 does not offer parking.
Does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 have a pool?
Yes, 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 has a pool.
Does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 have accessible units?
Yes, 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 has accessible units.
Does 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity