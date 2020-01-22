1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308

Amenities

COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5)



Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage. Large master bedroom and bath are handicap accessible and open to the Florida room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and pantry. Community features a fishing pier, tennis court, pool and clubhouse



Once approved with our company an application must be filled out for the HOA. This fee is $90 for each person. Must also set up a meeting with the HOA to go over rules and regulations prior to move in



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in Rental Amount)

$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



