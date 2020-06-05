All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1100 LOWRY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1100 LOWRY AVENUE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

1100 LOWRY AVENUE

1100 Lowry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 Lowry Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
three bedroom, 2 bath home, complete with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Home also has a fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have any available units?
1100 LOWRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have?
Some of 1100 LOWRY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 LOWRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 LOWRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 LOWRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus