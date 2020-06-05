Rent Calculator
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1100 LOWRY AVENUE
1100 Lowry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1100 Lowry Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
three bedroom, 2 bath home, complete with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Home also has a fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have any available units?
1100 LOWRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have?
Some of 1100 LOWRY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1100 LOWRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 LOWRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 LOWRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 LOWRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 LOWRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
