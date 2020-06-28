All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1044 S Tennessee Avenue

1044 South Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1044 South Tennessee Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Morton Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lake Morton Duplex - Property Id: 208477

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208477
Property Id 208477

(RLNE5510021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
1044 S Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 1044 S Tennessee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 S Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1044 S Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 S Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
