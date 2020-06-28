Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1044 S Tennessee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1044 S Tennessee Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1044 S Tennessee Avenue
1044 South Tennessee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1044 South Tennessee Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Morton Historic District
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lake Morton Duplex - Property Id: 208477
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208477
Property Id 208477
(RLNE5510021)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
1044 S Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 1044 S Tennessee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1044 S Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1044 S Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 S Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland
.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 S Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 S Tennessee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedrooms
Lakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with Gym
Lakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Four Corners
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus