Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1033 N BRUNNELL PARKWAY

1033 North Brunnell Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1033 North Brunnell Parkway, Lakeland, FL 33805
Jewel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
This newly remodeled two bedroom, one bath apartment is a perfect rental. Centrally located with a brand new Kitchen , bathrooms, flooring and paint, this is a great unit! Please contact the property management for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

