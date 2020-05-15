All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 746 Highland Gardens Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
746 Highland Gardens Ln
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:53 PM

746 Highland Gardens Ln

746 Highland Gardens Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

746 Highland Gardens Lane, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in South Lakeland in the Mikasuki subd. Zoned for GJ/LHMS/Scott Lake Elem. Split plan, Galley style kitchen. Large Master bedroom and bath. Fenced yard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have any available units?
746 Highland Gardens Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
Is 746 Highland Gardens Ln currently offering any rent specials?
746 Highland Gardens Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Highland Gardens Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Highland Gardens Ln is pet friendly.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln offer parking?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not offer parking.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have a pool?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have a pool.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have accessible units?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa