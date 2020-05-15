This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in South Lakeland in the Mikasuki subd. Zoned for GJ/LHMS/Scott Lake Elem. Split plan, Galley style kitchen. Large Master bedroom and bath. Fenced yard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have any available units?
746 Highland Gardens Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
Is 746 Highland Gardens Ln currently offering any rent specials?
746 Highland Gardens Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Highland Gardens Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Highland Gardens Ln is pet friendly.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln offer parking?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not offer parking.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have a pool?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have a pool.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have accessible units?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Highland Gardens Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Highland Gardens Ln does not have units with air conditioning.