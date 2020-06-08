All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE

606 Mountain Lake Place · No Longer Available
Location

606 Mountain Lake Place, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakefront two story home! Absolutely beautiful views of the lake. Master bedroom is downstairs. Gated community in South Lakeland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have any available units?
606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
Is 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

