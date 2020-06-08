Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE
606 Mountain Lake Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
606 Mountain Lake Place, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakefront two story home! Absolutely beautiful views of the lake. Master bedroom is downstairs. Gated community in South Lakeland.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have any available units?
606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland Highlands, FL
.
Is 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands
.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 MOUNTAIN LAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Highland City, FL
Bartow, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Auburndale, FL
Eagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Valrico, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Haines City, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Seffner, FL
Mango, FL
Davenport, FL
Four Corners, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa