360 Fitzgerald Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

360 Fitzgerald Road

360 Fitzgerald Road · No Longer Available
Location

360 Fitzgerald Road, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home - South Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home. Tile flooring throughout, laundry/utility room, screened rear patio. Small pet okay.

(RLNE5733100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Fitzgerald Road have any available units?
360 Fitzgerald Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
Is 360 Fitzgerald Road currently offering any rent specials?
360 Fitzgerald Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Fitzgerald Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Fitzgerald Road is pet friendly.
Does 360 Fitzgerald Road offer parking?
No, 360 Fitzgerald Road does not offer parking.
Does 360 Fitzgerald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Fitzgerald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Fitzgerald Road have a pool?
No, 360 Fitzgerald Road does not have a pool.
Does 360 Fitzgerald Road have accessible units?
No, 360 Fitzgerald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Fitzgerald Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Fitzgerald Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Fitzgerald Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Fitzgerald Road does not have units with air conditioning.

