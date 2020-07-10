All apartments in Lake Worth
902 S M Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

902 S M Street

902 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460
SOSA

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S M Street have any available units?
902 S M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, FL.
Is 902 S M Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 S M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S M Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 S M Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 902 S M Street offer parking?
No, 902 S M Street does not offer parking.
Does 902 S M Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 S M Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S M Street have a pool?
No, 902 S M Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 S M Street have accessible units?
No, 902 S M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S M Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S M Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 S M Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 S M Street does not have units with air conditioning.
