2502 N Dixie Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Home has a direct connection for generator power. Kitchen boasts smart stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors in all main living areas.10 ft ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, custom blinds and lighting, impact windows & alarm system. Unit includes Washer and Dryer. Great location, Close to beaches, Downtown Lake Worth, great restaurants, Palm Beach Atlantic College, PB International Airport, Shopping and CityPlace. Unit is well maintained!