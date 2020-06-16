All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 2502 N Dixie Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, FL
/
2502 N Dixie Highway
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

2502 N Dixie Highway

2502 Dixie Highway · (561) 308-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Worth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2502 Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Home has a direct connection for generator power. Kitchen boasts smart stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors in all main living areas.10 ft ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, custom blinds and lighting, impact windows & alarm system. Unit includes Washer and Dryer. Great location, Close to beaches, Downtown Lake Worth, great restaurants, Palm Beach Atlantic College, PB International Airport, Shopping and CityPlace. Unit is well maintained!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 N Dixie Highway have any available units?
2502 N Dixie Highway has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2502 N Dixie Highway have?
Some of 2502 N Dixie Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 N Dixie Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2502 N Dixie Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 N Dixie Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2502 N Dixie Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 2502 N Dixie Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2502 N Dixie Highway does offer parking.
Does 2502 N Dixie Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 N Dixie Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 N Dixie Highway have a pool?
No, 2502 N Dixie Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2502 N Dixie Highway have accessible units?
No, 2502 N Dixie Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 N Dixie Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 N Dixie Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 N Dixie Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 N Dixie Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2502 N Dixie Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Brera
4725 via Bari
Lake Worth, FL 33463
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461

Similar Pages

Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms
Lake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with Pool
Lake Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity