AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020- serious inquires only



This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cozy condo is just 2 blocks from downtown Lake Worth and walking distance to lake avenue. Central AC . Water is included!



First, Last and Security Required. ( may take last month in payments)

NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS

$75 Application fee per adult.

Monthly income must be $2700

felonies and evictions will not qualify.

1 APPLICANT at $900. if there are two people $1000 per month