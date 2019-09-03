15 S Golfview Road

CUTE CONDO, STYLISHLY FURNISHED, RIGHT OFF OF BRYANT PARK. COMMUNITY POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSE, ETC. EXCELLENT LOCATION AT A FANTASTIC PRICE! *WATER, ELECTRIC & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.