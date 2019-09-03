All apartments in Lake Worth
15 S Golfview Road

15 South Golfview Road · (561) 723-0459
Location

15 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Bryant Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
CUTE CONDO, STYLISHLY FURNISHED, RIGHT OFF OF BRYANT PARK. COMMUNITY POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, GOLF COURSE, ETC. EXCELLENT LOCATION AT A FANTASTIC PRICE! *WATER, ELECTRIC & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 S Golfview Road have any available units?
15 S Golfview Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 S Golfview Road have?
Some of 15 S Golfview Road's amenities include parking, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 S Golfview Road currently offering any rent specials?
15 S Golfview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 S Golfview Road pet-friendly?
No, 15 S Golfview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 15 S Golfview Road offer parking?
Yes, 15 S Golfview Road does offer parking.
Does 15 S Golfview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 S Golfview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 S Golfview Road have a pool?
Yes, 15 S Golfview Road has a pool.
Does 15 S Golfview Road have accessible units?
No, 15 S Golfview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15 S Golfview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 S Golfview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 S Golfview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 S Golfview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
