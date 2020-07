Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with granite countertop and brand new cabinets! The unit has easy to maintain terrazo flooring through out! It's just blocks away from vibrant downtown and the beach!



- Water, sewer and landscape included in the monthly rent

- $40 background/credit check required

- Pet restrictions