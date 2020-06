Amenities

FIRST MONTH 1/2 PRICE RENT!



OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE Historic Rhodesbilt Arcade In Downtown Lake Wales



MULTIPLE SECOND FLOOR (walk-up) OFFICE SPACES available in the beautifully Rhodesbilt Arcade. All offices include power and air conditioning as well as access to private restroom facilities and shared break room. Each unit has been upgraded with new Phone, Ethernet and Cable connections. Multiple units can be connected if more than one unit is required.



LIST OF AVAILABLE UNITS—



Unit # 34- Two Rooms- 345 sf - $360.00 Per Month



Unit # 33- One Room- 300 sf - $350.00 Per Month



Unit # 32- One Room- 300 sf - $350.00 Per Month



Unit # 31 - One Room - 300 sf - $350.00 Per Month



Unit # 39- Two Rooms - 220 sf - $300.00 Per Month



Unit # 40- Two Rooms - 220 sf - $300.00 Per Month



Unit # 41- One Room - 180 sf - $275.00 Per month