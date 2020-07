Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning patio / balcony granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna garage parking business center carport internet access

Breeze into the Coastal Inspired Lifestyle at Marina Key. A community located just north of West Palm Beach in Lake Park, FL. Offering exquisite 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes designed to appeal to your sense of style and sophistication. Our apartments boast desirable features including washer/dryers and impeccable ceramic tile flooring. There aren't many other places that showcase the panoramic intracoastal views you will get at Marina Key. Enjoy the courtyards and ambient lit walkways or stay fit in our modern fitness center and sauna. Our top-notch amenities include a resort-style pool and spa and our own exclusive Marina. Marina Key is a pet friendly community where we accept pets of all sizes including large dogs. Your furry family member will enjoy the waterfront bark park. Whether you enjoy fine dining in Palm Beach Gardens or taking a stroll through nearby parks, our community keeps you close to the action while delivering a r