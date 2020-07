Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet

We're OPEN for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment! Sun Lake... Where warm, sunny days yield to peaceful tropical nights. Come indulge your senses with resort-inspired amenities, and the choice of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes which reflect the rich textures of the habitat that surrounds them. Enjoy lavish amenities, our residents love having access to our state of the art expansive fitness center, spa-inspired pools, clubhouse, pet spa, and game room. To live at Sun Lake is to open up possibilities, to explore, to experience. Discover fun and friendship (and sometimes food trucks). Wake up early for a run, kayak to a nearby restaurant, fish on our stocked lake, or enjoy the tranquility of nature. Share home-cooked meals and happy hours with neighbors. Get on a bike, and enjoy farmer's markets, and neighborhood art shows. Call more than 29 acres of lush landscape, lakes, trees and trails, your living room. At Sun Lake you are near a major city, yet you're in a green ...