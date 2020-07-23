645 Pavia Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool pool table putting green hot tub tennis court

4 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse - Pool - Fitness - Dog Park Available Now! - Executive Living at its Best - Located in the beautiful Gated Tuscan inspired community of Fountain Parke in Lake Mary. Enjoy peaceful resort style living in this highly desired MILAN floor plan by Ashton Woods. This home is conveniently located near the Clubhouse and the entrance of the Community! 2nd floor living area boasts 10' ceilings and 8' doors. Tile flooring throughout 1st and 2nd stories accompanied by hardwood steps. Dining room overlooks the Spacious Kitchen with large island, featuring 42" cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including French door refrigerator. Enjoy the beautiful Florida weather from your screened balcony off from kitchen. 3rd floor takes you to a Master Suite, with luxurious master bath featuring double vanities, oversized walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. 3rd floor also includes 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. The MILAN also features a 4th bedroom and FULL bathroom located on the 1st floor. These homes are extremely energy efficient saving the owner up to 40% on energy cost. Garbage pickup and Water are included. Gated Community including a Resort Style Pool w/Lounge area, Jacuzzi Spa, Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ Billiard area, Tennis Court, Tot Lot, Putting Green and a Dog Park! Located in the heart of Lake Mary, just minutes away from the Best Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment and EASY access to I-4 AND 417. Highly desirable A rated Seminole County Schools! Set up your showing today!



