Lake Mary, FL
645 Pavia Loop
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

645 Pavia Loop

645 Pavia Loop · (407) 323-9244
Location

645 Pavia Loop, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 645 Pavia Loop · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse - Pool - Fitness - Dog Park Available Now! - Executive Living at its Best - Located in the beautiful Gated Tuscan inspired community of Fountain Parke in Lake Mary. Enjoy peaceful resort style living in this highly desired MILAN floor plan by Ashton Woods. This home is conveniently located near the Clubhouse and the entrance of the Community! 2nd floor living area boasts 10' ceilings and 8' doors. Tile flooring throughout 1st and 2nd stories accompanied by hardwood steps. Dining room overlooks the Spacious Kitchen with large island, featuring 42" cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including French door refrigerator. Enjoy the beautiful Florida weather from your screened balcony off from kitchen. 3rd floor takes you to a Master Suite, with luxurious master bath featuring double vanities, oversized walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. 3rd floor also includes 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. The MILAN also features a 4th bedroom and FULL bathroom located on the 1st floor. These homes are extremely energy efficient saving the owner up to 40% on energy cost. Garbage pickup and Water are included. Gated Community including a Resort Style Pool w/Lounge area, Jacuzzi Spa, Fitness Center, Clubhouse w/ Billiard area, Tennis Court, Tot Lot, Putting Green and a Dog Park! Located in the heart of Lake Mary, just minutes away from the Best Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment and EASY access to I-4 AND 417. Highly desirable A rated Seminole County Schools! Set up your showing today!

(RLNE5970424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Pavia Loop have any available units?
645 Pavia Loop has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 645 Pavia Loop have?
Some of 645 Pavia Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Pavia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
645 Pavia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Pavia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Pavia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 645 Pavia Loop offer parking?
No, 645 Pavia Loop does not offer parking.
Does 645 Pavia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Pavia Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Pavia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 645 Pavia Loop has a pool.
Does 645 Pavia Loop have accessible units?
No, 645 Pavia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Pavia Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Pavia Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Pavia Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Pavia Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
