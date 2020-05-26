All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 5013 San Marino Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
5013 San Marino Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

5013 San Marino Way

5013 San Marino Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5013 San Marino Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
playground
pool
putting green
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b5921c040 ---- Located in the heart of Lake Mary-4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 3 level townhome in the gated community of Fountain Parke @ Lake Mary boasts many features such as a private in residence ELEVATOR, a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances & 42\" cabinetry and a guest or second master suite located on the main level. The community offers beautiful common grounds with cobblestone squares, fountains, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, putting green and playground. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-4 and the 417. Call 407-499-8090 to see this great home. When you reach the automated showing line. Please select option 1 and enter 5013. The showing schedule will be sent via text. SMALL DOGS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 San Marino Way have any available units?
5013 San Marino Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 5013 San Marino Way have?
Some of 5013 San Marino Way's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 San Marino Way currently offering any rent specials?
5013 San Marino Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 San Marino Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 San Marino Way is pet friendly.
Does 5013 San Marino Way offer parking?
No, 5013 San Marino Way does not offer parking.
Does 5013 San Marino Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 San Marino Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 San Marino Way have a pool?
Yes, 5013 San Marino Way has a pool.
Does 5013 San Marino Way have accessible units?
No, 5013 San Marino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 San Marino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 San Marino Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5013 San Marino Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5013 San Marino Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College