5013 San Marino Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b5921c040 ---- Located in the heart of Lake Mary-4 bedroom 3.5 bath, 3 level townhome in the gated community of Fountain Parke @ Lake Mary boasts many features such as a private in residence ELEVATOR, a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances & 42\" cabinetry and a guest or second master suite located on the main level. The community offers beautiful common grounds with cobblestone squares, fountains, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, putting green and playground. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, I-4 and the 417. Call 407-499-8090 to see this great home. When you reach the automated showing line. Please select option 1 and enter 5013. The showing schedule will be sent via text. SMALL DOGS ONLY