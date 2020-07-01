2724 Lobelia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Town Home in Gated Community of Fountain Parke - Features:

Stunning three-story town home in gated community of Fountain Parke. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, as well as front porch and balcony. Open layout on 2nd floor is ideal for entertaining. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and banking. Flooring is ceramic tile and carpet throughout.

(Furniture shown in pictures can be removed)



Amenities:

Gated Community with swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, sidewalks and community events



Rate/Term:

Only $2,150/month with 1 year Min Lease, 1 Month Deposit w/ Verifiable A Credit, $75 (Non-Refundable) Application Fee + $50/Adult Background Check Fee (Non-Refundable)



Sorry NO Pets Allowed



Kathy Gooch, Sale's Associate

Associated Real Estate Investment Services, LLC



(EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5295520)