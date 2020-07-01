All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 2724 Lobelia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
2724 Lobelia Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

2724 Lobelia Drive

2724 Lobelia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2724 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom, 3 Story Town Home in Gated Community of Fountain Parke - Features:
Stunning three-story town home in gated community of Fountain Parke. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage, as well as front porch and balcony. Open layout on 2nd floor is ideal for entertaining. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and banking. Flooring is ceramic tile and carpet throughout.
(Furniture shown in pictures can be removed)

Amenities:
Gated Community with swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, sidewalks and community events

Rate/Term:
Only $2,150/month with 1 year Min Lease, 1 Month Deposit w/ Verifiable A Credit, $75 (Non-Refundable) Application Fee + $50/Adult Background Check Fee (Non-Refundable)

Sorry NO Pets Allowed

Kathy Gooch, Sale's Associate
Associated Real Estate Investment Services, LLC

(EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5295520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Lobelia Drive have any available units?
2724 Lobelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 2724 Lobelia Drive have?
Some of 2724 Lobelia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Lobelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Lobelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Lobelia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Lobelia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 2724 Lobelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Lobelia Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Lobelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Lobelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Lobelia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2724 Lobelia Drive has a pool.
Does 2724 Lobelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Lobelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Lobelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Lobelia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Lobelia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Lobelia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College