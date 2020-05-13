All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

260 Shady Oaks Circle

260 Shady Oaks Circle · (407) 585-2721
Location

260 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 260 Shady Oaks Circle · Avail. now

$2,685

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3077 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community Cardinal Oaks Cove! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS formal living area features Spanish tile and a wood burning fireplace Lovely kitchen showcases granite counter tops, an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and dining nook. There is also a built-in desk for your convenience. Charming den can be used as an office or entertaining area. LARGE master suite is complete with full private bath and opens out to the screened-in pool and allows natural light in and fresh air. Additional bedrooms are a great size with plantation shutters. Great pool for gathering around with family and friends. MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE 10TH!!!

(RLNE3221787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have any available units?
260 Shady Oaks Circle has a unit available for $2,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have?
Some of 260 Shady Oaks Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Shady Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
260 Shady Oaks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Shady Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Shady Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 260 Shady Oaks Circle does offer parking.
Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Shady Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 260 Shady Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 260 Shady Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Shady Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Shady Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Shady Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
