260 Shady Oaks Circle

Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community Cardinal Oaks Cove! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS formal living area features Spanish tile and a wood burning fireplace Lovely kitchen showcases granite counter tops, an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and dining nook. There is also a built-in desk for your convenience. Charming den can be used as an office or entertaining area. LARGE master suite is complete with full private bath and opens out to the screened-in pool and allows natural light in and fresh air. Additional bedrooms are a great size with plantation shutters. Great pool for gathering around with family and friends. MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE 10TH!!!



