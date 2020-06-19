All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 258 Shady Oaks Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
258 Shady Oaks Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:50 PM

258 Shady Oaks Circle

258 Shady Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle have any available units?
258 Shady Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
Is 258 Shady Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
258 Shady Oaks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Shady Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Shady Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 258 Shady Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Shady Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 258 Shady Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 258 Shady Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Shady Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Shady Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Shady Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College