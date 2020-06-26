Amenities

214 Hanging Moss Circle Available 07/03/20 LOVELY 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Lake Mary, FL!!! - Welcome home to this LOVELY home in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. GORGEOUS back patio. Separate dining area. Large master suite. Community features a pool, playground and basketball court.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



