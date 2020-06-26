All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 214 Hanging Moss Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
214 Hanging Moss Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

214 Hanging Moss Circle

214 Hanging Moss Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 Hanging Moss Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
214 Hanging Moss Circle Available 07/03/20 LOVELY 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Lake Mary, FL!!! - Welcome home to this LOVELY home in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. GORGEOUS back patio. Separate dining area. Large master suite. Community features a pool, playground and basketball court.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4967091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have any available units?
214 Hanging Moss Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have?
Some of 214 Hanging Moss Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Hanging Moss Circle currently offering any rent specials?
214 Hanging Moss Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Hanging Moss Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Hanging Moss Circle is pet friendly.
Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle offer parking?
No, 214 Hanging Moss Circle does not offer parking.
Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Hanging Moss Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have a pool?
Yes, 214 Hanging Moss Circle has a pool.
Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have accessible units?
No, 214 Hanging Moss Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Hanging Moss Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Hanging Moss Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Hanging Moss Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College