2009 LOBELIA DRIVE

Newer 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. HIGHLY DESIRED VENICE FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT and OVER 30K in MODEL UPGRADES!! Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, garage, and SPACIOUS PATIO on the first floor. Great room design on second story with dining room overlooking the GOURMET KITCHEN and opening up to the grand room and PRIVATE BALCONY. Kitchen features 42' LEVEL 4 WHITE CABINETS and UPGRADED LEVEL 4 GRANITE COUNTERTOPS including stainless steel appliances. Engineered WOOD FLOORING throughout ENTIRE HOME!! (NO CARPET!) Third level features master suite, master bath, as well as two Jack & Jill bedrooms with connected bath. All bathrooms highlight stunning CARRERA MARBLE TILE and QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!