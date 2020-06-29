All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
2009 LOBELIA DRIVE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

2009 LOBELIA DRIVE

2009 Lobelia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2009 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. HIGHLY DESIRED VENICE FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT and OVER 30K in MODEL UPGRADES!! Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, garage, and SPACIOUS PATIO on the first floor. Great room design on second story with dining room overlooking the GOURMET KITCHEN and opening up to the grand room and PRIVATE BALCONY. Kitchen features 42' LEVEL 4 WHITE CABINETS and UPGRADED LEVEL 4 GRANITE COUNTERTOPS including stainless steel appliances. Engineered WOOD FLOORING throughout ENTIRE HOME!! (NO CARPET!) Third level features master suite, master bath, as well as two Jack & Jill bedrooms with connected bath. All bathrooms highlight stunning CARRERA MARBLE TILE and QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have any available units?
2009 LOBELIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2009 LOBELIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College