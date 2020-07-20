Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 112 E ALMA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
112 E ALMA AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 E ALMA AVENUE
112 E Alma Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
112 E Alma Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to shopping and the best schools in Seminole county. Large fenced yard. Ready to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have any available units?
112 E ALMA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Mary, FL
.
What amenities does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have?
Some of 112 E ALMA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 E ALMA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
112 E ALMA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E ALMA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 112 E ALMA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Mary
.
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 112 E ALMA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 E ALMA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 112 E ALMA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 112 E ALMA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 E ALMA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 E ALMA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 E ALMA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
