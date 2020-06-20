All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 1028 Parma Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
1028 Parma Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1028 Parma Circle

1028 Parma Circle · (407) 484-7221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1028 Parma Circle · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home. Featuring a beautiful gourmet kitchen with 42" designer cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and nook. Wood floors throughout the 2nd level with 10' ceilings and 8' doors. Upstairs will take you to a huge master suite, with a luxurious master bath featuring double vanities, oversized walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Downstairs is a two car garage, full bathroom and a flex room that's perfect for a mother-in-law suite, 4th bedroom, office or den. Energy efficient. Community features a huge resort style pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, tennis court, putting green, playground and a dog park. Located in the heart of Lake Mary just minutes away from the best restaurants, shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-4 & 417.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Parma Circle have any available units?
1028 Parma Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1028 Parma Circle have?
Some of 1028 Parma Circle's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Parma Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Parma Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Parma Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Parma Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Parma Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Parma Circle does offer parking.
Does 1028 Parma Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Parma Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Parma Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1028 Parma Circle has a pool.
Does 1028 Parma Circle have accessible units?
No, 1028 Parma Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Parma Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Parma Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Parma Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Parma Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1028 Parma Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity