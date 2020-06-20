1028 Parma Circle

Amenities

3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home. Featuring a beautiful gourmet kitchen with 42" designer cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and nook. Wood floors throughout the 2nd level with 10' ceilings and 8' doors. Upstairs will take you to a huge master suite, with a luxurious master bath featuring double vanities, oversized walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Downstairs is a two car garage, full bathroom and a flex room that's perfect for a mother-in-law suite, 4th bedroom, office or den. Energy efficient. Community features a huge resort style pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, tennis court, putting green, playground and a dog park. Located in the heart of Lake Mary just minutes away from the best restaurants, shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-4 & 417.



No Pets Allowed



