Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

706 Regency Ct.

706 Regency Court · No Longer Available
Location

706 Regency Court, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
North Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in North Point community - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with newer laminate flooring, paint, double pane windows, ceiling fans, closet shelving and 5" baseboards. Home is located on a cul-de-sac in convenient neighborhood. The home features a combination living/dining room, family room, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Master has a walk in closet and private bath with shower. The kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinets/pantry and all appliances. There is a screened and covered porch overlooking the large fenced back yard. The following items are in working condition, but are not warranted: washer,dryer, microwave, disposal, ice maker and water/ice dispenser. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4174436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Regency Ct. have any available units?
706 Regency Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 706 Regency Ct. have?
Some of 706 Regency Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Regency Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
706 Regency Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Regency Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 706 Regency Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 706 Regency Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 706 Regency Ct. offers parking.
Does 706 Regency Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Regency Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Regency Ct. have a pool?
No, 706 Regency Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 706 Regency Ct. have accessible units?
No, 706 Regency Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Regency Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Regency Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Regency Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Regency Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
