Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3224 Saddlebrook Avenue

3224 Saddlebrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Saddlebrook Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Cozy Northdale Home With Large Fenced Yard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,239 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a

(RLNE5073822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have any available units?
3224 Saddlebrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have?
Some of 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Saddlebrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3224 Saddlebrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
