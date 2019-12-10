All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:37 PM

3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE

3219 Laurel Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3219 Laurel Dale Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Tile throughout the home and a screened in patio. Owner would like a two year lease, non- smoking, 1st last and security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have any available units?
3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have?
Some of 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 LAUREL DALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa