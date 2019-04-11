All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
2350 Fletchers Point Cir
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

2350 Fletchers Point Cir

2350 Fletchers Point Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Fletchers Point Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA town home in Fletcher Point! Nestled among beautiful stately trees in the secluded and quiet community of Fletchers Point in the Lake Magdalene/Carrollwood location, this town home is sure to impress. Enjoy an open, spacious floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Living room and dining room flow perfectly with gleaming wood floors. The neutral paint throughout the home provides a cozy atmosphere that will blend well with all decor. The kitchen features new counter tops, tons of cabinet space, pantry for extra storage. First floor also features a half bathroom for convenience, dining room and the living room that offers a wonderful fireplace. The second floor has spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, large windows for natural sun light. Master bedroom provides a walk-in closet and mater bath en-suite. The community pool is steps away from the screened porch. Relax on your covered, screened-in lanai, to enjoy the sounds of the wildlife. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, fitness centers, farmers markets, and USF. Vacant. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have any available units?
2350 Fletchers Point Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have?
Some of 2350 Fletchers Point Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Fletchers Point Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Fletchers Point Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Fletchers Point Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir offers parking.
Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir has a pool.
Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have accessible units?
No, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Fletchers Point Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2350 Fletchers Point Cir has units with air conditioning.
