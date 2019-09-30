All apartments in Lake Magdalene
17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE
17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE

17023 Shady Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17023 Shady Pines Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33548

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled, this spacious home offers lovely landscaping and stunning curb appeal. There is polished tile flooring throughout the first floor and the bedrooms on the second floor have fresh carpeting for your comfort. The living room has a cozy fireplace and French doors that open to the enormous fenced backyard. The kitchen boasts sleep new appliances and pristine cabinetry. Host gatherings with family and friends on the screened-in patio in the backyard. Please contact us for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have any available units?
17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have?
Some of 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17023 SHADY PINES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
