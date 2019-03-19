All apartments in Lake Magdalene
14706 Carnation Drive

14706 Carnation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14706 Carnation Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14706 Carnation Drive have any available units?
14706 Carnation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 14706 Carnation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14706 Carnation Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14706 Carnation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14706 Carnation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14706 Carnation Drive offer parking?
No, 14706 Carnation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14706 Carnation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14706 Carnation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14706 Carnation Drive have a pool?
No, 14706 Carnation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14706 Carnation Drive have accessible units?
No, 14706 Carnation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14706 Carnation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14706 Carnation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14706 Carnation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14706 Carnation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
