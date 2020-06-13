14057 Briardale Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BED 3 BATH - tile/ laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, his/hers walk-in closets, updated windows. Enclosed sun room off the kitchen & dining room opens to the big screen-enclosed patio. Windows have been updated and home sits on over sized corner lot in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of north Tampa 2 car garage plus privacy fence with a double gate that opens to the back yard with plenty of room for storage/boat/rv parking

RENT-TO-OWN - ASK ME HOW

Eileen Sorensen, Broker #3289153 760-212-7431