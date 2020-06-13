All apartments in Lake Magdalene
14057 Briardale Ln
14057 Briardale Ln

14057 Briardale Lane · (760) 212-7431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14057 Briardale Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BED 3 BATH - tile/ laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, his/hers walk-in closets, updated windows. Enclosed sun room off the kitchen & dining room opens to the big screen-enclosed patio. Windows have been updated and home sits on over sized corner lot in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of north Tampa 2 car garage plus privacy fence with a double gate that opens to the back yard with plenty of room for storage/boat/rv parking
RENT-TO-OWN - ASK ME HOW
Eileen Sorensen, Broker #3289153 760-212-7431

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14057 Briardale Ln have any available units?
14057 Briardale Ln has a unit available for $2,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14057 Briardale Ln have?
Some of 14057 Briardale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14057 Briardale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14057 Briardale Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14057 Briardale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14057 Briardale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14057 Briardale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14057 Briardale Ln does offer parking.
Does 14057 Briardale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14057 Briardale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14057 Briardale Ln have a pool?
No, 14057 Briardale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14057 Briardale Ln have accessible units?
No, 14057 Briardale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14057 Briardale Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14057 Briardale Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14057 Briardale Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14057 Briardale Ln has units with air conditioning.
