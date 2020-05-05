All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 14051 Briardale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
14051 Briardale Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:18 PM

14051 Briardale Lane

14051 Briardale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14051 Briardale Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Cherry Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14051 Briardale Lane have any available units?
14051 Briardale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 14051 Briardale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14051 Briardale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14051 Briardale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14051 Briardale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14051 Briardale Lane offer parking?
No, 14051 Briardale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14051 Briardale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14051 Briardale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14051 Briardale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14051 Briardale Lane has a pool.
Does 14051 Briardale Lane have accessible units?
No, 14051 Briardale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14051 Briardale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14051 Briardale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14051 Briardale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14051 Briardale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa