Lake Magdalene, FL
13927 Fletchers Mill Dr
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

13927 Fletchers Mill Dr

13927 Fletchers Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13927 Fletchers Mill Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located 15 minutes from USF, hospitals, and 20 minutes from the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have any available units?
13927 Fletchers Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have?
Some of 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13927 Fletchers Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13927 Fletchers Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
