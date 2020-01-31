13626 N Florida Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

Enjoy the country style living within the city. Very secluded, quiet and beautiful 1 bedroom home which is tucked back into the north west corner of the property. It is a ground unit which makes it very accessible, has a car port and storage. Vending laundry onsite. Lawn included.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.