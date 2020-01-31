All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:35 PM

13626 N Florida Ave

13626 North Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13626 North Florida Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy the country style living within the city. Very secluded, quiet and beautiful 1 bedroom home which is tucked back into the north west corner of the property. It is a ground unit which makes it very accessible, has a car port and storage. Vending laundry onsite. Lawn included.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13626 N Florida Ave have any available units?
13626 N Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13626 N Florida Ave have?
Some of 13626 N Florida Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13626 N Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13626 N Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13626 N Florida Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13626 N Florida Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13626 N Florida Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13626 N Florida Ave offers parking.
Does 13626 N Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13626 N Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13626 N Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 13626 N Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13626 N Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 13626 N Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13626 N Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13626 N Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13626 N Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13626 N Florida Ave has units with air conditioning.
