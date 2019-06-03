Rent Calculator
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13303 N Rome Ave
13303 North Rome Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lake Magdalene
Location
13303 North Rome Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
North Forest Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Lots of closet space and just space, save and secure. Unfurnished, tile flooring, Utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13303 N Rome Ave have any available units?
13303 N Rome Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Lake Magdalene, FL
.
What amenities does 13303 N Rome Ave have?
Some of 13303 N Rome Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 13303 N Rome Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13303 N Rome Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 N Rome Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13303 N Rome Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13303 N Rome Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13303 N Rome Ave offers parking.
Does 13303 N Rome Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13303 N Rome Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 N Rome Ave have a pool?
No, 13303 N Rome Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13303 N Rome Ave have accessible units?
No, 13303 N Rome Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 N Rome Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13303 N Rome Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13303 N Rome Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13303 N Rome Ave has units with air conditioning.
