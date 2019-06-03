All apartments in Lake Magdalene
13303 N Rome Ave
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

13303 N Rome Ave

13303 North Rome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13303 North Rome Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
North Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Lots of closet space and just space, save and secure. Unfurnished, tile flooring, Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

