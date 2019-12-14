All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 12316 N Oregon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
12316 N Oregon Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

12316 N Oregon Avenue

12316 North Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

12316 North Oregon Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
North Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Just Renovated Forest Hills Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,370 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Ap

(RLNE5046403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have any available units?
12316 N Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 12316 N Oregon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 N Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12316 N Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 N Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12316 N Oregon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue offer parking?
No, 12316 N Oregon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 N Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12316 N Oregon Avenue has a pool.
Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12316 N Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 N Oregon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12316 N Oregon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12316 N Oregon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa