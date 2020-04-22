All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Location

118 Floral Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Floral Drive have any available units?
118 Floral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 118 Floral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Floral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Floral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Floral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Floral Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Floral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Floral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Floral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Floral Drive have a pool?
Yes, 118 Floral Drive has a pool.
Does 118 Floral Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Floral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Floral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Floral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Floral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Floral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

