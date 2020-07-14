903 Shalimar Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar. The interior offers a spacious living room with cozy dual gas fireplace shared with the dining area, a large full kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, a roomy first floor master suite with trayed ceiling and walk-in closet, another first floor bedroom with access to a full bathroom and the homes final bedroom is located upstiars with access to a full bathroom and balcony. The interior also features a climate controlled Florida Room and a laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups.No smoking and no pets are permitted.HOA rules and regulations apply.