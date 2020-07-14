All apartments in Lake Lorraine
Lake Lorraine, FL
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove

903 Shalimar Cove · (850) 244-1170
Location

903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL 32579
Shalimar Pointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2306 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar. The interior offers a spacious living room with cozy dual gas fireplace shared with the dining area, a large full kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, a roomy first floor master suite with trayed ceiling and walk-in closet, another first floor bedroom with access to a full bathroom and the homes final bedroom is located upstiars with access to a full bathroom and balcony. The interior also features a climate controlled Florida Room and a laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups.No smoking and no pets are permitted.HOA rules and regulations apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Shalimar Cove have any available units?
903 Shalimar Cove has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Shalimar Cove have?
Some of 903 Shalimar Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Shalimar Cove currently offering any rent specials?
903 Shalimar Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Shalimar Cove pet-friendly?
No, 903 Shalimar Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Lorraine.
Does 903 Shalimar Cove offer parking?
Yes, 903 Shalimar Cove offers parking.
Does 903 Shalimar Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Shalimar Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Shalimar Cove have a pool?
No, 903 Shalimar Cove does not have a pool.
Does 903 Shalimar Cove have accessible units?
No, 903 Shalimar Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Shalimar Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Shalimar Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Shalimar Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 Shalimar Cove has units with air conditioning.
